Shelby: Rollercoaster weather continues

We started off very cold again this morning with temperatures falling into the 30s across most of the area. With a sunny start, highs will reach the mid-60s this afternoon. A few clouds and an easterly wind will develop throughout the day helping to keep temperatures less cold overnight as well. No freeze or frost is expected for the next couple of days.
Rain chances go up Thursday as our next cold front approaches. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Thursday, followed by breezy and cooler conditions on Friday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday.
Saturday morning will be our next very cold start with frost likely north and west of the Lake. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s each morning north and west of the Lake after that through early next week. Overnight temperatures in the 40s are expected south of the Lake after Friday night.
Highs will be seasonably cool in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend and early next week.
