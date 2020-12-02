3-star DT Anthony Hundley decommits from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team has lost the commitment of three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley of IMG Academy.
Hundley announced his change of heart via Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman had been committed to the Tigers for more than a year.
He is ranked the No. 37 overall defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 83 overall prospect in Florida.
Since committing to LSU, Hundley has received offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and others.
The Tigers are ranked No. 3 for their 2021 class.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star safety, Sage Ryan, Louisiana
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
- Three-star wide receiver, Jack Bech, Louisiana
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
