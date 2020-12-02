Tulane Grads Work With Johns Hopkins to Develop Groundbreaking Technologies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A New Orleans company, founded by recent Tulane graduates, is doing cutting edge research on pharmaceutical products and is about to grow out of it’s current digs.
They have developed a method to test a myriad of new drugs, without having to experiment on animals.
In a lab overlooking Canal St., workers hover around a -80°c nitrogen chamber used to store brain cells and nerve cells for pharmaceutical research.
Adam Julien from New Orleans is among 26 employees working in the lab, operated by the pharmaceutical research firm, Axosim.
It was the brainchild of two recent graduates, of Tulane university’s biomedical program.
“We are extremely excited to be building what we’re building here and our impact is global,” said CEO Lowry Curley.
Axosim takes human nerve and brain cells, from stem cells, and puts them on a chip so that they can apply experimental pharmaceutical therapies for testing.
“They actually grow in a little liquid solution with the nutrients they need to survive they float there we grow them for eight weeks and then we introduced drugs and we can test them after a few days,” said Curley.
They are currently researching drugs designed to prevent everything from Alzheimer’s, to Parkinson’s, to ALS... known locally as Steve Gleason’s disease, with the help of a grant from the department of defense.
“They’re funding us with our nerve cells with patients with ALS to grow a nerve and then ultimately test drugs to see are they going to work and that’s an area where animals have failed time and time again’
Curley says by creating, then testing on human cells, they can eliminate negative impacts on animal test subjects, and provide more reliable information on whether a drug might work.
“We use real human cells to create a biological nerve that again functions like a real nerve cell in the body but it’s in a dish in the lab,” said Axosim’s Ben Capiello.
The approach appears to be working. Axosim was incorporated three years ago and has tripled its size.
And Axosim recently became benson venture capital fund’s first partner , which should generate capital to help it expand even more.
“We’re using that investment from them to invest in automation facilities and make sure we can service the growing number of company so we’re working with,” said Curley.
On Canal Street, The Bioinnovation center was designed to grow biotech firms exactly like Axosim but at some point Axosim will likely have to move on, a victim of success.
‘We are scaling this thing and it’s time to graduate,” said Lowry.
And they hope to use graduates from local schools, who may otherwise go elsewhere.
Axosim says it’s human cell on a chip technology speeds research, to help develop new pharmaceutical therapies, without expensive, often harmful testing on animals., which the say is often useless.
“94% of the drugs developed for neuro degenerative diseases don’t work when they go into humans because the animal biology is just not human biology,” said Curley.
And they say they can develop drugs, dealing with neurological disorders, faster, more reliably, and cheaper, right here in new orleans.
Axosim says in it’s three years of existence, they have developed relationships with the top pharmaceutical companies around the world.
