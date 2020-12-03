Bruce: Showers tonight as a front arrives-Cooler drier days ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spotty showers tonight with a cold front will end by midnight giving way to cooler temperatures.
Out ahead of this front we are seeing slightly warmer temperatures for now. Given the clouds and possible showers, you will feel the dampness in the air more than the actual warmer conditions. As the front moves in, north winds usher in cooler temps and clearing skies late friday morning.
For this first weekend of December it will certainly feel like it. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs in the 50s. There will be periods of clouds from time to time but rain chances look to stay away. Those north and west of the lake probably need to take those frost precautions for multiple nights this weekend going into next week.
We stay comfy cool for the next 5-7 days.
