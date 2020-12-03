Former police officer, registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were arrested after allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography under the age of 13.
Attorney General Jeff Landry made the announcement on Thursday regarding the arrest and his Cyber Crime Unit’s work.
47-year-old Jason Plaisance, of Galliano, was arrested and charged with two counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen for possession. Plaisance was an officer from the Port Harbor Police Department. He was fired.
33-year-old Dillon Everett, of Golden Meadow, is a registered sex offender. He was arrested and charged with 120 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen for possession and 22 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen for distribution.
This is not Everett’s first arrest. He was released from the Department of Corrections in January 2020 after having been previously arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit in 2014.
Both arrests were the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Golden Meadow Police Department also assisted in the arrest of Everett.
They were also booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.
“Crimes against children are heinous offenses that inflict life-long damage to their victims so my office will continue to bring child predators to justice, no matter who they are or where they hide,” Landry said. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the work of our law enforcement partners to make these two arrests.”
