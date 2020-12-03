Houma man killed, passenger seriously injured in single vehicle crash

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 31-year-old man after he ran into a tree.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 3), Louisiana State Troopers began investigating the crash on LA 182 east of Savanne Road. The victim was identified as Kalob Brassier.
State police said Brassier was traveling east on LA 182 in a 2001 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, Brassier ran off of the roadway to the right while in a left curve. His vehicle struck a tree and he suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.
Neither Brassier nor his passenger were wearing their seat belts. Impairment is unknown as a factor and a toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police Troop C has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2020.
