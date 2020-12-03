I-10 closed in both directions at Carrollton Avenue due to downed powerline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drivers should avoid I-10 in Mid City and plan for an alternate route. I-10 is shut down in both directions due to downed powerlines near the Carrollton exit.
According to Entergy, crews are on scene to straighten the pole after it was hit by a car on Tulane Avenue.
The interstate is closed until further notice on I-10 eastbound and westbound while crews work to clear the interstate.
Commuters should expect heavy delays at this time. For an alternate, drivers heading westbound on I-10 can exit at Canal. Traveling eastbound I-10, commuters can exit at Metairie Road. Other alternates include Airline and the Earhart Expressway.
