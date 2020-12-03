2 injured, 1 dead in eastern New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the 5700 block of Read Blvd.
Initial reports indicate there are three victims, police said.
Two have been transported to the hospital for treatment, and the third person was pronounced dead on scene. No further information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
