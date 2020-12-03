NOPD seeking help in finding runaway teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding 17-year-old Durnisha Williams, who was last seen by a relative on Dec. 1 at around 1 a.m.
Police say she got into an argument with the relative before allegedly grabbing a gray backpack and leaving before entering a black sedan. They also added she is a habitual runaway.
Williams is described to stand around 5′4″ and wearing around 120 pounds with black hair in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a gray backpack.
Anyone with additional information on Durnisha Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
