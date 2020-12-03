Shelby: Clouds and rain ahead of another front

Temperatures are running much milder this morning, but a rather ugly day is on tap. Scattered showers have already begun and as an area of low pressure slides along the Louisiana coast, more showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the day.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler air returns Friday with a cool northwesterly breeze with clouds giving way to sun by the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, and Friday night into Saturday morning could bring frost back to those north and west of the Lake.
The weekend will feature chilly starts and cool afternoons with lots of sun. A reinforcing front will arrive late Sunday to keep the cool pattern going into early next week.
