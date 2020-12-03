In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films

The move by Warner Bros. only makes the pain being felt by exhibitors all the more acute. Having been shuttered for much of the year, cinemas reopened nationwide in late summer except in some key locations, including Los Angeles and New York. But with most major releases postponed and surging virus cases, about 60% of theaters have since closed again. Regal Cinemas, the country’s second largest chain, has shut all its doors. The National Association of Theater Owners didn’t immediately comment Thursday.