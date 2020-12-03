Zack: A shower chance today; chilly weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a gloomy Thursday forecast as our next cold front slowly moves through bringing with it a chance for showers through the night tonight.
Out ahead of this front we are seeing slightly warmer temperatures as highs today try to touch the 70 degree mark. Given the clouds and possible showers, you will feel the dampness in the air more than the actual warmer conditions. This slight warming trend will last about 12 hours as quickly tonight the front moves through bringing an increasing breeze and more of that chilly weather heading into the weekend.
For this first weekend of December it will certainly feel like it. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs in the 50s. There will be periods of clouds from time to time but rain chances look to stay away. Those north and west of the lake probably need to take those frost precautions for multiple nights this weekend going into next week.
Good news if you like the cool weather, I don’t see a 70 degree day for at least the next 7 days. We also stay dry for the next several days after today’s rain chance moves out tonight.
