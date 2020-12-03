Zulu decides to not elect King, Characters for 2021 Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will not elect a 2021 King or Queen, according to an announcement on Thursday.
The club issued a release stating the decision was necessary in order to protect all New Orleanians, visitor and members.
“The science tells us that Mardi Gras 2020 was likely a super spreader that contributed to the pain that the world is experiencing. We wholeheartedly agree that we should not do that again,”
Zulu’s Board of Directors is also still in the process of deciding whether they will have a ball. However, the club says they fully support the decision to cancel parades for the upcoming carnival season. And says it’s ready to celebrate the Mardi Gras tradition in a safe way.
See below for the full statement:
“It is of the utmost importance to our organization that we win the war against this deadly coronavirus. COVID-19 has already had an undeniably devastating impact on the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. We have had several members, in addition to children, siblings and relatives of many members become fatalities of the coronavirus.
We unequivocally believe that the safety of all New Orleanians, our visitors and our members is paramount as we make decisions regarding Mardi Gras 2021.
As the standard bearer of the Mardi Gras culture, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is committed to doing its’ part to celebrate Mardi Gras 2021, albeit different than our traditional celebration.
Anticipating that drastic changes would likely be necessary for the 2021 Mardi Gras season, earlier this year, the Board of Directors voted not to elect a 2021 King Zulu or Zulu Characters for Mardi Gras 2021.
In the coming weeks, our Board of Directors, utilizing recommendations of best practices based on the science, will make the final determination on the future of the 2021 Ball. Our Coronation Ball is typically attended by 17,000 guests, held in the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, but it is probable that the status of the virus and the safety restrictions will make this event, in this format, impossible to hold. To be clear, this organization is prepared to take whatever steps necessary to ensure the safety of our members and guests.”
