Armed robberies up 10%, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are two signs posted at the Papa John’s Pizza on Robert E. Lee Blvd alerting customers to ring the bell to be let in. The signs are up after one of their employees was held at gunpoint.
The New Orleans Police Department says it happened shortly after midnight Thursday. Someone walks into the store, points a gun at the person behind the register. The employee complies and the robber takes the cash and leaves.
This is the latest armed robbery in the city this week. According to preliminary NOPD reports shared with FOX 8, the NOPD responded to 12 armed robberies this week, spanning from Mid-City to the Marigny and New Orleans East. The department says armed robberies are up 10% compared to the same time in 2019.
“This is different in quality as well as quantity from the observation that I’ve made,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf, Ph.D. “I’ve studied crime in this area for 30 years.”
He says the criminals are brazen.
“They’re taking crazy risks. Middle of parking lots. Gas stations. The other thing, they’re being pretty cold blooded,” Scharf said.
The NOPD is also investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in Lakeview and on Canal Street.
In Lakeview, residents say they deal with smashed windows almost weekly.
“It’s frustrating and what we know now is not to leave anything of value in your car,” says Robin Broussard.
There isn’t any broken glass at Louis XIV Street and Chapelle Street, but one homeowner tells FOX 8 thieves broke into his son’s truck but didn’t get away with anything.
“That’s exactly what happened to my husband’s truck about a month ago,” said Broussard. “They smashed the back window out and there was nothing to take.”
On Canal Street, the NOPD is investigating a string of burglaries. Security video shows a stolen Nissan Altima pulling into a parking lot before a passenger gets out.
The NOPD believes three people were in the vehicle at the time when a parked SUV was broken into. Investigators believe the individuals are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries on the 2600 block of Canal Street.
The stolen 2014 Nissan Altima has Louisiana license plate YQN741.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
