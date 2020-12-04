Board upholds suspension of student who had BB gun during virtual class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Public School Board has refused to overturn the suspension of a fourth grader who had a BB gun in his home during virtual learning.
The board voted not to remove Ka’mauri Harrison’s suspension from his record. However, it dropped it from a six to a three-day suspension.
Harrison’s case has gained national attention. He was suspended after he moved a BB gun in his room during a virtual learning session.
Amid the controversy, state lawmakers passed a bill that requires all school districts in the state to revamp discipline policies considering expanded distant learning.
