Board upholds suspension of student who had BB gun during virtual class

Board upholds suspension of student who had BB gun during virtual class
4th grade virtual learner was suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | December 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 5:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Public School Board has refused to overturn the suspension of a fourth grader who had a BB gun in his home during virtual learning.

The board voted not to remove Ka’mauri Harrison’s suspension from his record. However, it dropped it from a six to a three-day suspension.

Harrison’s case has gained national attention. He was suspended after he moved a BB gun in his room during a virtual learning session.

Amid the controversy, state lawmakers passed a bill that requires all school districts in the state to revamp discipline policies considering expanded distant learning.

The family sued the school system in October.

FOX 8 reached out to Harrison’s attorney for a statement but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.