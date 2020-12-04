Bruce: Clouds move back in making for a chilly holiday feel for the weekend

Saturday will start out with sun and clouds, but clouds become overcast by early afternoon. With clouds filtering out the sunshine, we won’t warm us up much as highs only manage the upper 50s. As clouds clear tonight, that will set the stage for a cold night ahead. Lows will dip into the 30s on the north shore and 40s south of the lake. This means a frost will be possible away from the lake so protect the plants and you might want to keep them protected.