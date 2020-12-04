Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.
The Saints went 5-0 in November, and during that stretch Jordan racked up five sacks including three against the Atlanta Falcons, where the team dropped Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan a total of eight times. Jordan also recorded six tackles for loss in those five wins.
In the last two games against the Falcons Jordan has accounted for seven sacks.
Jordan is in his 10th season in the NFL and this marks the second time that he has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, the last coming in November 2017.
In Saints franchise history Jordan ranks second in career sacks with 93.5, and he is just one sack shy of four consecutive seasons with double digit sacks.
