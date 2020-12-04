1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Club Nu Vision in Houma

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Houma Police Department said one person was killed and another injured at Club Nu Vision at the corner of Canal Street and Honduras Street in Houma.
Around 8 p.m., Houma Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area.
Officers were directed to Club Nu Vision, which is located at the corner. During the investigation, Houma Police located one subject deceased inside the building.
Police said the victim was shot to death. Houma Police also learned a second subject was transported from the scene to a local medical facility where he too was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation is in its infant stages and further information will be released as it develops. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or true Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at (800) 743-7433.
