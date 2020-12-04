Five armed robberies, one car jacking reported over 24 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating several incidents that occurred in a violent 24-hour period in New Orleans, including five armed robberies and an armed carjacking.
The robbery victims range in age from 23 to 65 years old. Those armed robberies span from Mid-City to the Marigny and New Orleans East.
One of the incidents was in the 200 block of Rendon Street at around 3:57 p.m. on Thursday. A suspect approached a 29-year-old woman from behind and attempted to snatch her purse. He then placed a pistol to her back and demanded her belongings, which she turned over to him before he fled on foot.
Another armed robbery occurred in the 300 block of N. Broad Street to two women at around 4 p.m. on Thursday. One of the women was approached from behind and the suspect placed a handgun to her leg before demanding both of their purses. They complied before the suspect fled.
Police are also looking into the carjacking of a 76-year-old woman at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night on St. Claude Avenue.
