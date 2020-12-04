Louisiana Covid-19 surge impacting hospitals

“You don’t want to take your finger off this pulse at all right, it’s trying to make sure that you don’t over extend any single hospital or extend any particular region,” said Patel. “LCMC has been doing a really good job of trying to help out our neighbors, helping out other parts of the state, other regions throughout the state, to try to take on some capacity, patient care capacity, that they are struggling with themselves, again that has put some stress on our system, but, we have been trying to balance that with, our again, our desire and obligation to help out our neighbors.”