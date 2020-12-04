LSU gets ready to host La. Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Still finding its footing early in the season, the LSU basketball team, coming off its home opener against Southeastern, will look to take the next step against Louisiana Tech on Sunday, Dec. 6.
It’s the third year in a row the Tigers (2-1) will face the Bulldogs (3-0).
Now, stylistically, this year, at least early on, has been unique to Will Wade’s teams at LSU in regards to the three-point shot.
The Tigers are shooting 39 percent from distance in three games. The highest they’ve shot in a season under Wade was 32 percent last season.
La. Tech is coming off a 78-62 win over ULM on Thursday.
Tipoff for La. Tech vs LSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be shown on the SEC Network.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.