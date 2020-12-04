New Orleans man arrested in connection with Arabi carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Orleans man involved in a carjacking that took place in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 3) in Old Arabi, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Germaine Moses, 25, of the 7800 blk. of Venice Blvd. in New Orleans, was booked with armed robbery and carjacking.
Around 1:30 a.m. a man arrived at the 911 Communications Center in the 8000 block of West St. Bernard Hwy. in Arabi to report a carjacking that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. at the corner of Mehle Ave. and North Peters St. in Old Arabi, near the Mississippi River levee.
The victim said a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by two black males pulled up next to him and his vehicle. They exited their vehicle, the victim said, brandished a handgun and ordered him to the ground, investigators said.
The victim said the men took his car keys, cellphone and his wallet, and fled the scene towards New Orleans in his 2015 black Nissan Altima and the Malibu.
During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to locate Moses with the Malibu used in the incident at a location in the 7800 block of Venice Street in New Orleans.
When detectives came into contact with Moses, he fled on foot, but was apprehended quickly by detectives with assistance from the New Orleans Police Department. Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene, Pohlmann said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.
