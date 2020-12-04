NOPD seeking assistance to identify two women suspected of robbing a woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in identifying two women suspected of an armed robbery in the 2000 block of North Johnson Street.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. after the victim got a ride home from the beauty store from the two women. Once they arrived at the house, they held the woman at knife point before stealing her wallet and medications.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the two pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
