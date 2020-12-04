Nursing homes prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will be some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For those who work at those facilities, they say the vaccine will be a gamechanger in terms of caring for and protecting senior residents from the virus.
“We’re very excited about it obviously. Again to protect the residents’ safety and the seniors are the most vulnerable population,” said Eddie Gardner, Chief Operating Officer of Commcare Management Corporation, a non profit which runs 13 nursing homes in Louisiana.
He said it’s important to make sure that those senior residents are first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Those facilities will be receiving the first shipments of the vaccine within the next few weeks, along with other healthcare centers and Veterans Affairs hospitals.
“This is hopefully the final solution that we’ve been waiting for some length of time,” said Gardner, who says that making sure the vaccine is available to the most vulnerable population first is vital.
In addition, he said it’s important to protect the healthcare workers at these nursing homes as well.
“Community spread is absolutely what our big concern is with our residents being exposed and employees out there in the community potentially bringing those viruses in to the residents, and also to their facilities and other facilities in healthcare.”
Gardner believes the vaccine will be well-received by the senior residents, as more education and understanding of the safety of the vaccine is released.
He thinks close to 99 percent of residents and staff at the nursing homes within Commcare Management Corp. will participate.Dr. Jennifer Avegno with the City of New Orleans Department of Health said although doses of the vaccine are coming, they will be limited. But the city is prepared to be on the ground assisting with administration to those at-risk groups.
“Our nursing home residents and staff have suffered really a disproportionate burden of illness and death so it’s really important they be immunized,” she said.
Avengo said the larger hospitals and health care systems in the city and state that will be vaccinating their healthcare providers have submitted plans for how they plan to store and administer the new drug.
“So everybody is going to be ready to go,” she said, and with some peace of mind.
”We’re all excited about this,” said Gardner. “And hopefully this will be the beginning of the end to make sure the pandemic is conquered and hopefully will soon be behind us.”
More than 6,500 people in the state of Louisiana have died from the virus. Of that total, roughly 4,500 people over the age of 70 have died from COVID-19. This information according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
More information is expected to be released within the coming weeks about who will be part of the next priority group to receive the vaccine.
And again, it’s looking like late spring or early summer of 2021 before the general population will have access to the vaccine.
