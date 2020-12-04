Officers involved in Koy Moore encounter return to work; investigation continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers placed on leave after LSU football player Koy Moore raised allegations of misconduct have since returned to work, a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said.
Those officers are working on “restrictive duty” as an investigation into Moore’s allegations continues.
Moore was with Alabama freshman wide receiver Traeshon Holden in Baton Rouge Sunday, Nov. 8, his attorney said.
That same day, officers were sent to a parking garage at 740 W Chimes St. just before 2 a.m. after being called by a security guard, Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) records say. The guard told dispatchers about 200 people gathered for a party with loud music, according to those records.
Once at the scene, the officers were unable to find anything described by the security guard, the report says.
But that’s where the report ends. It makes no mention of the alleged encounter with Moore and Holden.
According to Moore’s attorneys, the events excluded from the report began with Moore and Holden being approached by the officers.
Immediately the officers pointed guns at the athletes, the attorneys wrote in a statement.
They claim the situation grew more hostile from there.
The officers allegedly questioned the two about weapons, snatched Moore’s phone as he attempted to record the encounter, and attempted to physically search Moore by unzipping his pants at one point, the attorneys allege.
Body camera video captured of the incident has not been released to the public by the department.
Moore’s attorneys have filed a request for records, setting up a potential court fight where a judge would get to decide if the video should be released under Louisiana law.
