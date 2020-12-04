Ole Miss suspends football activities until at least December 9

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has suspended all football activities until the middle of next week, thanks to new COVID-19 cases within the program.
“With a few new positive cases being identified each day, the Ole Miss football program will pause team activities at least until Wednesday, December 9,” the tweet read.
The suspension “is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety, and came after consulting with MSDH,” the program added.
MSDH is the Mississippi Department of Health.
The school was currently in talks with the Southeastern Conference to determine how this suspension would impact the scheduling of upcoming games.
The Rebels were not scheduled to play this weekend.
It was not known how many new cases had been reported.
