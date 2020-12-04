Pelicans open season on the road against Toronto

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans will open their 2020-21 campaign on the road against the Raptors. The game will take place on Dec. 23 in Tampa Bay, FL. The Raptors are currently not allowed to play games in Canada.
The Pels first nationally-televised game is on Christmas Day at Miami.
After their Heat matchup, New Orleans will host the Spurs in their home opener on Dec. 27.
The Pelicans only released half of their 72-game regular season schedule.
