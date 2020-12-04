Person shot in Thibodaux overnight home invasion, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a home invasion that left one person injured by gunfire.
On Thursday (Dec. 3) at approximately 11:19 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the 800 block of Church St. They said they discovered that a male suspect had forced his way into an apartment and opened fired on a resident. The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arriving.
The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to an out of town hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.
Thibodaux Police detectives processed the scene for evidentiary purposes and the incident remains under investigation. The victim’s identity and a motive will not be released at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Police expect to release more information.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
