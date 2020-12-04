Round 2: Jesuit vs. Brother Martin

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Round 1 of the Jesuit-Brother Martin matchup went the way of the Crusaders in a close battle, 45-42. This time when they meet up, much more is on the line, a semifinal spot in the playoffs.
“Yeah, the game wound up going down to the wire. Both teams we kind of traded touchdowns for the better part of three quarters, 3.5 quarters. It came down to who would have the ball last, Brother Martin had the ball last. I think our kids are confident enough that we played with them, they were undefeated. But we played with them early in the season, and hopefully we can do it again,” said Jesuit head coach Scott Bairnsfather.
“We played them just as good as any other team that has played them, Curtis, Rummel. I think having that confidence going into the game if we play good on offense, and our defense holds them to the least amount of points, we have a chance to win it,” said Jesuit senior Luke LaForge.
“Anytime we play one another, it’s been exciting, close games. For us it’s not about focusing on the opponents. It’s focusing in, as you can see at practice, it’s focusing on what we have to do. What we do focus on from week-to-week is getting better. Trying to improve on the mistakes we made. It’s all about how we can get better from week-to-week,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.
Brother Martin finished the regular season with a 7-0 record, and captured the Catholic League crown. But that was then, this is now the state playoffs.
“Yeah, we just keep telling ourselves every day that we can’t be content. Strive for more each and every day. Practice get’s more intense as we go on, because we know what our goal is. That’s just not to be district champions, that’s to be state champions at the end of the day,” said Brother Martin QB Garrett Mmahat.
