Shelby: Chilly air returns for the weekend

Breezy and cooler conditions are on tap today! With clouds around to start, temperatures will stay steady in the 50s. By the afternoon hours, more sunshine is expected and that may allow temperatures to climb a couple of degrees until the sun starts to set.
With clear skies tonight, frosty conditions are expected north and west of the Lake. Bring pets indoors and protect very sensitive plants. Cool conditions will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Clouds will increase on Sunday with a stray shower possible.
Another front will push through late Sunday helping to keep chilly conditions around for the early part of next week.
