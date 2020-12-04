4-star DE Naquan Brown decommits from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star defensive end Naquan Brown from Virginia Beach, Va. announced Thursday, Dec. 3 that he has decommitted from LSU and reopened his recruitment.
Brown made his decision known via Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 226 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 16 overall weak-side defensive end in the US and No. 6 overall prospect in Virginia.
Brown had originally chosen LSU over Miami, Boston College, Maryland, and others.
He is the second recruit to decommit from the Tigers in as many days. Three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley of IMG Academy decommitted on Tuesday.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star safety, Sage Ryan, Louisiana
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
- Three-star wide receiver, Jack Bech, Louisiana
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
