STPSO: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested after incident at parish jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested for an incident at the parish jail.
32-year-old Justin Doles was issued a summons this morning for simple battery after he was found to be in violation of agency policy.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the incident happened Wednesday and involved an inmate at the jail. They also added that the case file will be turned over to the FBI Civil Rights Division when the investigation is completed.
Doles began working with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in April 2015.
The inmate was looked at by medical staff but didn’t have any serious injuries.
