Surgery to repair Joe Burrow’s knee is successful, team says

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Surgery to repair quarterback Joe Burrow’s torn ACL and MCL in his left knee has been successful, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals tweeted Thursday, Dec. 3 Burrow underwent surgery Wednesday, Dec. 2 and is expected to make a full recovery.
Burrow will soon begin the rehab process for his left knee once he recovers, the team says.
The former LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was injured during the third quarter of what would turn out to be a 20-9 loss to the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22.
