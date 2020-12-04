Take a spin on the City Park train

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans City Park found a way to create new childhood memories, or conjure up some old ones, in spite of the coronavirus.
“If you’ve grown up in New Orleans, at some point you’ve ridden the City Park train,” said Wayman Morris, City Park Director of Recreational Services.
While the park pivoted to make its annual light show mostly a drive-thru experience, the train ride is one of the “add-on” features this year, requiring reservations.
“There’s something special about it, riding through those majestic oaks with the moss hanging down on a cool day, waving at everyone,” Morris said. “It’s almost like you’re superstar when you’re driving the train.”
The park actually owns three trains, but will run only two of them during Celebration in the Oaks due to social distancing requirements.
“I think there’s a special connection between the two,” Morris said. “You see pictures all the time of a model train going around the bottom of a Christmas tree and that is something, I think, the nostalgia aspect of it where we remember things from our childhood.”
Safety measures include acrylic sheets between the cars and special sanitizing equipment.
“Something that brings electrostatic particles,” Morris said. “So, that the spray that we spray on there doesn’t fall off. It sticks and clings to anything that we spray it on.”
For the customers, the ride offers a sense of normality.
“It’s a really big deal,” Morris said. “Kids can come and get that one touch of christmas outside of the craziness that’s happening.”
