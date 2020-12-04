TJ Finley gets nod to start against No. 1 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced four former Tigers as guest captains for Saturday’s game against Alabama and Nick Saban has been cleared to travel with his team.
As far as the current team goes, it will be led on the field once again by true freshman quarterback TJ Finley.
“We’re going to start TJ,” head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday. “He’s done a tremendous job at practice, so has Max. Plan on playing both if the situation arises.”
Orgeron called it a tremendous challenge, especially without the experience of Myles Brennan at quarterback and the explosive big-play ability of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who’s no longer there after opting out last weekend.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘You gotta win the game up front’ - LSU-Alabama will be decided in the trenches
- QB disparity serves as one of the widest gaps in LSU-Alabama matchup
- LSU looks to ‘fight like Tigers’ to against Alabama
- Orgeron talks opting out, defensive improvements, offensive struggles & more
- LSU falls 20-7 at No. 5 Texas A&M
- LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. confirms he’s opting out of the 2020 season; declares for 2021 NFL Draft
- No. Auburn falls to No. 1 Alabama in the 85th Iron Bowl
Alabama is officially a 29.5 point favorite.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on CBS.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.