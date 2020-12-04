‘You gotta win the game up front’ - LSU-Alabama will be decided in the trenches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alabama may have a Heisman Trophy caliber quarterback but LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the game with the top-ranked Crimson Tide will be decided in the trenches.
Coach O made that assertion as part of his live radio call-in show at TJ Ribs on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
He not only reviewed the poor performance his offensive line had in the Texas A&M loss but contrasted that with a glowing evaluation of Nick Saban’s front five, which has produced the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense.
LSU languishes at No. 114 in rushing yards at just 111 per game. The Tide averages 178, which compliments a passing game that sits at 358 yards a game.
