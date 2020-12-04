Zack: The December chill is here to stay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our one day return to the 70s is behind us and now the December chill is here to stay awhile as this cool pattern remains with us through the weekend and into much of next week.
Clouds are the problem on this Friday but as we go through the afternoon hours some peaks of sunshine will return. This won’t warm us up much as highs only manage the upper 50s. As clouds clear tonight, that will set the stage for a cold night ahead. Lows will dip into the 30s on the north shore and 40s south of the lake. This means a frost will be possible away from the lake so protect the plants and you might want to keep them protected.
This weekend will be seasonably chilly as we will be dealing with those pesky clouds blocking out the sun from time to time. Saturday looks to start sunny before clouds increase later in the day. This will lead us into a cloudy Sunday forecast with maybe even a sprinkle possible. Highs remain parked in the 50s for the weekend.
Little change on the way even into next week as daily highs stay in the 50s with overnight lows getting a bit colder. Multiple frosty mornings may be on the way for all areas away from the lake. It’s not until the end of the week when temperatures may begin to moderate ahead of our next rain chance.
