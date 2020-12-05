ELECTION 2020: Elections results for in the FOX 8 viewing area, around the state

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Below are the results for the races in the FOX 8 viewing area. For up to the minute numbers for local and states races, CLICK HERE.
STATE/REGIONS
Amendment 1 - Out-of-State Members of College Boards - TBA
Public Service Commissioner - TBA
ORLEANS
French Quarter Economic Development Dist. Sales Tax Renewal - TBA
District Attorney - TBA
Criminal Court Judge Sec. K - TBA
Juvenile Court Judge Sec. A - TBA
Juvenile Court Judge Sec. F - TBA
School Board Member Dist. 2 - TBA
School Board Member Dist. 4 - TBA
School Board Member Dist. 5 - TBA
School Board Member Dist. 6 - TBA
School Board Member Dist. 7 - TBA
Public Infrastructure Millage - TBA
Library and Early Childhood Education - TBA
Housing and Economic Development Millage - TBA
JEFFERSON PARISH
Fire Protection Dist. 3 Tax Renewal - Yes
Plantation Estates Security Enhancement Tax - Yes
2nd Parish Court Judge - Sharlayne Jackson
Justice of the Peace - Mark Spears
PLAQUEMINES
District Attorney - Charles Ballay
Council on Aging Tax Proposal - No
Emergency Medical Services Tax Proposal - No
Levees Tax Proposal - No
Mosquito Control Tax Proposal - No
Recreation Tax Proposal - No
ST. TAMMANY
Drainage Dist. 4 Tax Renewal St. Tammany Parish - Yes
WASHINGTON
Franklinton Aldermen Washington Parish - TBA
Fire Protection Dist. 7 Tax Proposal Washington Parish - No
Roads & Bridges Tax Renewal Washington Parish - Yes
TANGIPAHOA
U.S. Representative 5th Congressional Dist. - TBA
Roseland Police Chief Tangipahoa Parish - Andrew Henderson
Hammond City Marshal Tangipahoa Parish - Pat Farris
Consolidated Gravity Drainage Dist. 1 Tax Renewal Tangipahoa Parish - YES
Amite Council Member, Dist. 3 Tangipahoa Parish - Emanuel Zanders III
Village of Tangipahoa Mayor - TBA
Sales Tax Renewal Tangipahoa Parish - Yes
Roseland Fire & EMS Tax Proposal Tangipahoa Parish - Yes
ST. BERNARD
34th Judicial District Judge - Billy McGoey R
Constable - Justice of the Peace, Ward B - Jason Landry
Constable - Justice of the Peace, Ward J - Tony Jeansonne D
ST. JAMES
Justice of the Peace, Dist. 5 - Trina Moll
Fire Protection Dist. 2 Tax Renewal - Yes
Drainage Facilities Tax Renewal - Yes
Human Resources Dept. Tax Renewal - Yes
