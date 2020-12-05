ELECTION 2020: Elections results for in the FOX 8 viewing area, around the state

December 5, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Below are the results for the races in the FOX 8 viewing area. For up to the minute numbers for local and states races, CLICK HERE.

STATE/REGIONS

Amendment 1 - Out-of-State Members of College Boards - TBA

Public Service Commissioner - TBA

ORLEANS

French Quarter Economic Development Dist. Sales Tax Renewal - TBA

District Attorney - TBA

Criminal Court Judge Sec. K - TBA

Juvenile Court Judge Sec. A - TBA

Juvenile Court Judge Sec. F - TBA

School Board Member Dist. 2 - TBA

School Board Member Dist. 4 - TBA

School Board Member Dist. 5 - TBA

School Board Member Dist. 6 - TBA

School Board Member Dist. 7 - TBA

Public Infrastructure Millage - TBA

Library and Early Childhood Education - TBA

Housing and Economic Development Millage - TBA

JEFFERSON PARISH

Fire Protection Dist. 3 Tax Renewal - Yes

Plantation Estates Security Enhancement Tax - Yes

2nd Parish Court Judge - Sharlayne Jackson

Justice of the Peace - Mark Spears

PLAQUEMINES

District Attorney - Charles Ballay

Council on Aging Tax Proposal - No

Emergency Medical Services Tax Proposal - No

Levees Tax Proposal - No

Mosquito Control Tax Proposal - No

Recreation Tax Proposal - No

ST. TAMMANY

Drainage Dist. 4 Tax Renewal St. Tammany Parish - Yes

WASHINGTON

Franklinton Aldermen Washington Parish - TBA

Fire Protection Dist. 7 Tax Proposal Washington Parish - No

Roads & Bridges Tax Renewal Washington Parish - Yes

TANGIPAHOA

U.S. Representative 5th Congressional Dist. - TBA

Roseland Police Chief Tangipahoa Parish - Andrew Henderson

Hammond City Marshal Tangipahoa Parish - Pat Farris

Consolidated Gravity Drainage Dist. 1 Tax Renewal Tangipahoa Parish - YES

Amite Council Member, Dist. 3 Tangipahoa Parish - Emanuel Zanders III

Village of Tangipahoa Mayor - TBA

Sales Tax Renewal Tangipahoa Parish - Yes

Roseland Fire & EMS Tax Proposal Tangipahoa Parish - Yes

ST. BERNARD

34th Judicial District Judge - Billy McGoey R

Constable - Justice of the Peace, Ward B - Jason Landry

Constable - Justice of the Peace, Ward J - Tony Jeansonne D

ST. JAMES

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 5 - Trina Moll

Fire Protection Dist. 2 Tax Renewal - Yes

Drainage Facilities Tax Renewal - Yes

Human Resources Dept. Tax Renewal - Yes

