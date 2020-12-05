The Extra Point Week 13: Where to place playoff trust

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
At this point of the season, either beginning the playoffs or about to, it’s a very real possibility that you beat yourself. This week we’re looking at players to avoid, if possible, during the most important games of the season, and a few that you need to hang on to.
DO NOT TRUST:
QB Derek Carr, Raiders
I was personally burned by his performance last week in Atlanta. What felt like a sure chance for Carr to be a top 10 quarterback turned into an absolute nightmare netting zero points. It’s par for the course with an inconsistent Raiders team. There are almost always better options, not to mention, Carr will finish the year against the Colts and Dolphins in two of the last three games. Both are top five in passing touchdowns allowed.
Bengals offense
I would also avoid Cincinnati at this point without Joe Burrow. It’s hard to trust their receivers to put up starter worthy numbers, and even if Joe Mixon returns in time for you in the playoffs, I’m not sure he’ll be as productive. If you’ve survived without him so far, keep going.
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
And as much as it may sting because he was a top five pick, are you sure you can rely on Ezekiel Elliott? The fumbling is still an issue, and it’s led to more touches for Tony Pollard as well. Without a high volume of carries, Zeke isn’t the same back that could once be a sure bet to carry your team.
STASH FOR PLAYOFFS:
QB Jared Goff, Rams
This may surprise you, but I like Goff because of the schedule to finish the year. Weeks 15 and 16 they have the Jets and Seahawks, and they’re two teams that Goff could have a lot of success against.
WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers
It’s not often that a receiver maintains steady numbers without his starting quarterback, but Samuel seems to always produce as long as he’s healthy. He’ll face Dallas and Arizona in their final two games of the year and should see plenty of targets and carries. In fact, I think San Francisco has several fantasy options that can produce down the stretch, including Raheem Mostert, who’s another top running back when he’s on the field.
Bucs offense
They’ve had some up and down games, but the Bucs are poised for a strong finish as well against the Vikings, Falcons and Lions. Particularly, that Lions match-up in Week 16 to end the year could win you a championship if you have Mike Evans, Ronald Jones or Tom Brady.
