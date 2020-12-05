LDWF: Man dead after boating incident near Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating a boating incident that occurred on Friday in the Houma Navigational Canal near Houma.
The accident was reported around 12:30 p.m. after a local tug boat crew noticed an unmanned 15-foot vessel doing circles in the water. They then noticed a man floating in the water and called for help and retrieved the body.
The body of the boater was identified as Charles J. Leblanc.
Leblanc’s body was found with a manual inflatable device that was not inflated. LDWF says it is still unknown how Leblanc ended up in the water.
Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.
Updates will be provided here.
