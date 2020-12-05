Newman advances to Division III semi-finals with triumph over Catholic-NI

Newman advances to Division III semi-finals with triumph over Catholic-NI
Newman will play LCA next round
By Garland Gillen | December 5, 2020 at 6:46 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 6:46 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies advanced to the Division III semi-finals, but the journey to victory was a bumpy one.

Newman advances to the Division III semis with win over Catholic-NI

Newman only found the end zone twice in the contest, and on this night that was just enough, beating Catholic-New Iberia, 14-7.

The Panthers ran out to a 7-0 advantage, but Newman scored 14 unanswered points to secure the win.

Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Johnson, and Joseph Pleasant ran in for the winning score.

Newman will next face three-time defending state champ, Lafayette Christian Academy.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.