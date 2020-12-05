Newman advances to Division III semi-finals with triumph over Catholic-NI

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies advanced to the Division III semi-finals, but the journey to victory was a bumpy one.
Newman only found the end zone twice in the contest, and on this night that was just enough, beating Catholic-New Iberia, 14-7.
The Panthers ran out to a 7-0 advantage, but Newman scored 14 unanswered points to secure the win.
Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Johnson, and Joseph Pleasant ran in for the winning score.
Newman will next face three-time defending state champ, Lafayette Christian Academy.
