NOPD Sgt. terminated for ‘racially insensitive’ social media posts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A sergeant with New Orleans police has been fired for what the department calls “racially insensitive and inappropriate” social media posts.
Sergeant Anthony Edenfield was terminated Friday, Dec. 4 after he was found in violation of the NOPD Professional Conduct and Moral Conduct policies.
NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau investigated Edenfield’s social media comments during May and June this year. The posts were about publicized social unrest. The post attributed to Edenfield were determined to be racially insensitive and inappropriate.
“Activities that threaten the public trust in the New Orleans Police Department are unacceptable. Our officers are held to a higher standard, and this type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated”, said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
In a Facebook post dated May 30, Edenfield calls protesters ‘idiots’, saying they’re acting like ‘animals’.
Sgt. Edenfield goes on to say, “This s*** has moved on from being about George Floyd. These idiots want to act like animals, block the road and start a checkpoint asking people if they are police officers? I am running them over and shooting if lethal force were my only way out. The a****** under the truck got what he deserved.”
