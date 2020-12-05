One year old fatally struck by vehicle backing out of driveway in Baker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A child was fatally struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Baker Friday afternoon, according to Baker Police.
The driver did not see the 1 year old while backing out.
As of December 4, there is still no word on the identity of that precious one-year-old child.
“What we understand is that it is an accident. We’re just asking that we give the family time to grieve as they come to terms with what is a very tragic situation right now,” said Lt. Avery Johnson with the Baker Police Department.
Officers with Baker PD were called out to Gwendolyn Drive a little after 3 p.m. on Friday.
“And unfortunately because of the nature of the injury, the child succumbed to those injuries and passed away on the scene,” said Lt. Johnson.
A tragedy that probably could’ve been prevented, by just checking your surroundings.
Some neighbors who live in the area, reacted to the tragic news.
“We’re all rushing so you got to double check make sure before you leave during the holidays. Because you never know where the kids are at, or most of the time the neighborhood dog, because there’s a lot of people who have pets in this neighborhood,” said Reginald Hilliard, a neighbor.
“We ask that everyone take every precaution necessary. Please be mindful of your surroundings, be mindful of your children that are around. Some of them are very excited when they come around and they can be missed. And it’s in those moments that are most crucial, and the most critical. And we’re asking that everyone be vigilant, watch out for their loved ones, because they’re the ones that matter this season,” said Lt. Johnson.
Baker Police say the investigation is ongoing.
When WAFB gets the name of the victim, we will update this story.
