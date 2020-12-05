Saints running back wears cleats, becomes donor to bring awareness to local man battling leukemia

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Ty Montgomery plans to wear special cleats during his game with the Falcons on Sunday.
The cleats will bring awareness to “Be The Match”, a registry for people with life threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.
Montgomery also met with Dorian Price, a leukemia patient, earlier this week on Zoom, surprising him by taking a cheek swab test kit to become a donor himself.
“That’s...thank you...just thank you,” said Price.
“And trust and believe that regardless of if you’re a match, this moment will live with me for the rest of my life.”
“I’ll take the test. I’ll be the match. I hope I’m the match, man,” said Montgomery while on the Zoom call.
Price is originally from Kenner, played football at Bonnabel High School, and was a walk-on at Louisiana Tech.
the 32 year old was living in Houston as an engineer when he was diagnosed with leukemia in the Summer of 2019.
He says the diagnosis came after visiting an urgent care clinic to check out what he thought was a muscle strain in his leg.
“I found out it was a blood clot in the lower portion of my leg, and that blood clot actually enabled them to determine that I had AML leukemia because I had been asymptomatic,” said Price.
“So if it had not been for that blood clot, we may be singing a whole different song right now.”
Price went straight to ICU where he stayed for a week, and then spent another month in the hospital.
“I’m someone that was used to being in the gym lifting heavy, running,” said Price.
“Now walking down the street is exercise for me.”
Price says he’s close to remission but currently finishing his 11th round of chemotherapy, and is still in need of a bone marrow stem cell transplant.
With no matches on the “Be The Match” registry, he turned to his sister, who was a half match.
Sadly, that transplant was unsuccessful and his search for a fully-matched donor continues.
Now while he waits for that match for himself, he says players like Ty Montgomery are showing what it really means to be a Saint by bringing awareness to others who need it.
“My family are die hard Who Dats,” said Price.
“I know there are a ton of people in my situation and in my shoes. So it’s not specifically about saving my life, It’s about saving someone’s life.”
If you would like to become a donor for the “Be The Match” registry, you can find more information by going to https://join.bethematch.org/savedorian or by texting “SaveDorian” to 61474
