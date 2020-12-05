Tulane finishes the 2020 regular season with a winning record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane closed out its 2020 regular season with a 35-21 home victory over Memphis.
Freshman quarterback, Michael Pratt, accounted for four total touchdowns, including two passing and two rushing, while throwing for 254 yards.
Senior running back, Stephon Huderson, ran for a game-high 67 yards on just 10 carries, as Tulane outgained Memphis, 165-45, on the ground in the ballgame.
Junior wide receiver, Deuce Watts, and sophomore wideout, Jha’Quan Jackson, each hauled in one touchdown reception, respectively.
The Green Wave (6-5, 3-5 AAC) used their first possession to muster a 10-play drive that started at their own 25 yard-line and ended on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Watts on an over-the-shoulder catch in the left corner of the end zone.
The Tigers (6-3, 4-3 AAC) were quick to respond however, connecting a 59-yard touchdown strike over the top of the Wave’s defense to tie the game at seven just 53 seconds later.
Two possessions later, Tulane lit up the scoreboard on Pratt’s second touchdown pass of the first quarter – a 42-yard connection with Jackson – to reclaim the lead with four minutes remaining.
Pratt found the end zone for a third time in the first half when he capped a nine-play, 83-yard drive by running it in from three yards out with 11:09 left in the second quarter to extend the advantage 21-7.
The Tigers cut their two-score deficit in half with 1:18 remaining by finishing off a 13-yard drive with a short touchdown rush.
Leading 21-14 at halftime, Tulane outgained Memphis, 229-170, in total yardage. Despite going 1-of-7 on third down, the Green Wave held the Tigers to 1-of-6 in the same situation.
Following a stop by the defense to start the second half, Pratt and the Green Wave marched down the field with flurry of rushing attacks sandwiching one pass completion before the drive ended with Pratt using his legs to score his second touchdown of the game on the ground from 10 yards out to increase the lead to 28-14.
Memphis got back within striking distance on its next possession with a nine-play scoring drive that concluded with a six-yard touchdown pass to pull back within seven.
Tulane made it a two-touchdown advantage, 35-21, early in the fourth quarter after an impressive, 11-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up over four minutes of game clock and ended with redshirt sophomore running back, Cameron Carroll, pounding in a rushing touchdown from nine yards out. The score proved to be the final tally on the scoreboard for either team on the day and was Carroll’s team-leading 10th rushing touchdown of the season.
TULANE SPORTS INFORMATION CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY
