Zack: A cool and at times cloudy weekend ahead

After the weekend, it’s back to sunny skies with some cool days. Highs for the beginning of next week look to be in the upper 50s to near 60. Now those nice, December afternoons will come after some cold starts. Multiple mornings you can expect a frost if you live away from Lake Ponchartrain so make sure you are keeping those plants protected. Maybe by the end of the week we will start a warming trend and temperatures will eventually go back above normal.