Zack: A cool and at times cloudy weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the first weekend of December and this weather will certainly fit in perfectly for the time of year.
Sunny skies will start the weekend off right on your Saturday but as the day goes on, clouds will be on the increase. We will stay dry even with the increasing clouds but once we block out the sun there will certainly be a chill to the air. Highs today top out in the upper 50s.
Tonight going into Sunday a weak Gulf low will develop bringing a chance for a few chilly sprinkles or light rain showers. Overall most of you will see some version of rain on Sunday but the intensity will be light in nature. Given the cloudy skies and passing showers, it will be one of those raw December days with highs being held down in the middle 50s.
After the weekend, it’s back to sunny skies with some cool days. Highs for the beginning of next week look to be in the upper 50s to near 60. Now those nice, December afternoons will come after some cold starts. Multiple mornings you can expect a frost if you live away from Lake Ponchartrain so make sure you are keeping those plants protected. Maybe by the end of the week we will start a warming trend and temperatures will eventually go back above normal.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.