Bruce: Rain Moves Out As Sun Moves In Monday

All of the clouds and rain push out of here tonight setting the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather this week. Sunshine will dominate the forecast as cold starts give way to nice, cool days. Multiple nights will experience frosty temperatures north and west of Lake Pontchartrain so make sure you keep those plants protected. There is no rain in sight through the entire week. By week’s end a warming trend will begin ahead of our next rain chance which looks to arrive next weekend.