Embarrassing loss to Alabama will not lead to any coaching changes until after the season is complete

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This Jahleel Billingsley 24-yard touchdown pretty much summed up the night for the LSU defense. Confusion, bad communication, reigned supreme for the Tigers. The biggest beneficiary of poor defensive play by LSU, Amite native Devonta Smith. The senior racked up 231 yards receiving with 3 TD catches.
“Obviously we made some mistakes. Coach better, better scheme, better execution. Got to give them credit, they’re a good football team. That No. 6 is one of the best football players I’ve ever seen. He had a tremendous game against us. Our plan most of the game was to double-team him. That was one of the times that we wasn’t. We just got beat 1-on-1, nobody’s fault. We went in the game to stop No. 6, got to give them credit. Sometimes we had him doubled, and he made some big plays. It was frustrating to see one player have nearly 300 yards in the first half,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
The 55 points surrendered is a major embarrassment to the program, but Coach O said Bo Pelini’s job is safe for now.
“I promised myself we were going through the end of the season, and then we’re going to sit down and look at everything,” said Orgeron.
Coach O did point out some positivity within the program after an absolute beatdown, and that would be in recruiting.
“These guys watched us have one of the best years in college football last year. They saw that. That’s why we have a majority of our recruits already committed. The results of the season have not been a factor with recruits. With their parents and all. We have great relationships, they understand we have a young team. They understand this is LSU, they want to come to LSU, and they understand they can play. I don’t think this has been a negative factor at all for us,” said Orgeron.
