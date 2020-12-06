Jason Williams will become new DA for Orleans Parish; could face 11 counts of tax fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City council president Jason Williams will become the new district attorney for Orleans Parish--winning 58 percent of the vote over the former judge and onetime interim district attorney Keva Landrum.
Williams promises a new era for the office despite being federally indicted in June.
“I’m a fighter I’m willing to fight I don’t get intimidated and I’m gonna fight injustice given if it’s happening to me,” Williams said.
Soon after he takes the oath, Williams could face a federal jury on 11 counts of tax fraud.
Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says there is a provision that would fill any vacancy in the DA’s office if Williams steps down or is convicted. But I think a lot can happen between now and then.
A sentiment Williams definitely shares.
There’s a higher likelihood of me getting hit by a bus for catching COVID-19 in these bogus charges lasting into a legitimate American presidency.
Un-phased by the indictment, finishing second to Landrum Nov. 3 and the lack of support from many of the city’s political leaders... Williams pulled out 11,000 more votes than Landrum.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell backed Landrum but says she’s totally committed to working with Williams and that a team effort is necessary right now-- fighting the uptick in violent crime is a priority.
“It’s going to be very critical for us to put our heads together in an effort in a collaborative manner to really address violent crime in the city and so having a new da, it will give us a new approach, and I’m looking forward to that.”
Williams has run on a promise of completely reforming the office from the inside out-- injecting humanity back into the process-- as he describes it, not just prosecuting as many people as they can.
“The mood of the electorate is embracing a reform candidate who wants to look at alternatives to incarceration, not just get tough on crime, not just law and order,” Sherman said.
