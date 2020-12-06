JPSO searching for missing 71-year-old woman last seen at Lakeside Mall

METAIRIE (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Anna Mae Chauvin, 71, of Destrehan.
She was last seen at Lakeside Mall around 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 5).
Police say Mrs. Chauvin may be confused or not completely aware of her surroundings. She is a white female, 5′ 4″ tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a red jacket, red t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mrs. Chauvin is asked to call 911 or the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.
